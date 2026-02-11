Andhra Pradesh mango outlook positive following flowering

Mango production in Andhra Pradesh is expected to perform well this season, according to preliminary assessments by horticulture officials based on current flowering levels.

Mango is widely cultivated across the state, with the largest area in Chittoor district at 55,700 hectares, followed by Vizianagaram at 35,000 hectares and Eluru at 16,000 hectares. Average yields range between 10 and 12 tons per hectare.

District horticulture officer in Vizianagaram, K. Chittibabu, stated that mango is cultivated over approximately 30,835 hectares in the district, with around 90 per cent of orchards currently in the flowering stage. "During the next 15 days, we will be able to tell what percentage of flowers will bear fruit,'' Chittibabu told this correspondent on Tuesday.

Vizianagaram produces several mango varieties grown in Andhra Pradesh. The main variety is Banginapalli (Benishan), referred to as the "King of Fruits " in South India. It is the most widely cultivated variety, with export potential. Other varieties include Suvarnarekha, Panukulu, Chinna Rasalu, Pedda Rasalu, Totapuri, Neelum, and Pariya.

According to the horticulture department, efforts are underway to manage pest pressure during flowering and fruit development. The department is promoting fruit covers and raising awareness of integrated pest management practices to support yield and quality outcomes.

"We have organised 45 village-level training programmes on successful fruit harvesting. We have given fruit cover assistance of Rs 25,000 per hectare to farmers," Chittibabu said. The assistance amount is equivalent to approximately US$300 per hectare, depending on exchange rates.

In Chittoor district, horticulture officer P. Ramanjaneyulu reported that flowering has reached eight per cent of its growth this year. He indicated that yields are expected to reach around eight tons per hectare, slightly higher than the previous year.

However, Demudu, a farmer leading a group cultivating mangoes across 5,000 hectares in several mandals of Vizianagaram district, noted that it remains too early to determine final production levels.

