Vietnamese durian prices rise to US$5.4 p/kg ahead of Tet

Durian prices in Vietnam have increased ahead of the Tet Lunar New Year holidays, which begin next week, due to reduced availability in the Mekong Delta. Traders in the region are paying VND 140,000 per kilogram, about US$5.4, for grade A Monthong durian, the highest level recorded in the past two years.

Grade A Ri6 durian is trading at around VND 80,000 per kilogram, approximately US$3.1, representing an increase of 30–50 per cent compared with November, when the main harvest period ended. Most domestic supply is currently coming from the off-season crop harvested in the Mekong Delta between November and March.

Nguyen Thanh, a trader in Dong Thap Province, said that sourcing fruit has become increasingly difficult despite repeated price increases. Off-season production volumes are reported to be lower this year, according to growers in the region.

Cuong, a durian grower in Can Tho City, said he chose not to harvest during the off-season. After preparing trees for Tet sales last year and seeing prices fall, he decided to focus on preparing for the main season in April instead. "Prices are very high, but there is no fruit left in the orchard to sell."

Dien, a farmer in Dong Thap Province, said several growers made similar decisions this season. Erratic weather conditions increased production costs while reducing yields, leading many producers to abandon the off-season crop. Dien reported that his output fell by 30 per cent compared to last year. He sold about 200 kilograms of durian at VND 130,000 per kilogram, or around US$5.0.

According to the Vietnam Fruit and Vegetable Association, flooding in parts of the Mekong Delta earlier in the year caused damage to many orchards, and recovery is still ongoing. The association also noted that export demand has contributed to tighter supply conditions in the domestic market.

Customs data show that Vietnam's durian exports reached US$3.86 billion last year, up 20 per cent compared with 2024.

Source: VNExpress