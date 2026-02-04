UAE launches Mazraati platform to connect produce supply chain

NRTC Group has launched Mazraati, a farm-to-fork digital platform aimed at improving coordination, traceability, and data use across the UAE agri-food supply chain. The platform was presented at Gulfood Green 2026.

Mazraati is designed to connect growers, pack houses, logistics providers, warehouses, and buyers within a single digital system. According to NRTC, the platform focuses on process standardisation across harvesting, quality control, logistics, and delivery, with the aim of reducing quality losses and food waste caused by fragmented workflows. The platform is digitally supported by Etheral IT Solutions LLC.

"For decades, the farm-to-fork model in the region has been constrained by fragmented systems and limited traceability," said Mohammed Alrifai. "Mazraati directly addresses these gaps by digitising the entire journey of produce, starting at the farm and extending through logistics, quality control, and delivery."

The platform combines AI-supported quality grading, QR-based identification, and real-time logistics tracking. Functions include monitoring of vehicle routing, crate movement, temperature data, and pack house intake. Losses during transport are recorded digitally, and data are shared across stakeholders. Farmers can view supplied volumes and quality outcomes, logistics partners can follow routes and assets, and buyers can review stock availability and quality data.

"This is not simply a technology rollout. It represents a structural shift in how food moves from farm to fork in the UAE," Alrifai added. "Mazraati strengthens resilience, reduces waste, and delivers long-term value across the agri-food ecosystem."

According to Bhaskaran Srinivasan, Mazraati functions as "a living digital backbone for the agri-food supply chain," with AI-based grading, logistics data, and end-to-end information capture.

NRTC is using the platform to expand its local sourcing network, including farms linked to Ripe Organic and Mahsool. The group expects to work with more than 260 farmers by 2027 and plans to increase deliveries of locally grown produce from 20,000 tons this year to over 100,000 tons within three years.

"Our focus is on local production, particularly vegetables like lettuce, cucumber, and tomatoes, while diversifying into sweet melon, papaya, and other crops," Alrifai said. "Unlike in the past, where farmers grew based on experience, we now guide them using actual market demand and consumer preferences."

Mazraati also enables consumer-level traceability through QR codes. Produce that does not meet retail appearance standards but remains suitable for consumption is redirected to processing. NRTC is additionally running education initiatives on food waste through partnerships with Nemma and the planned NRTC Interschool Innovation Challenge, scheduled to begin in September 2026.

