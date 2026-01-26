Kyrgyzstan’s imports of fruits, nuts, and vegetables from China reach USD 1 billion in 2025

Imports of fruits, nuts, and vegetables from China to Kyrgyzstan reached USD 1 billion in 2025, according to data from the General Administration of Customs of China. In value terms, supplies increased by 46.9% year-on-year, or approximately USD 300 million.

Fruit imports accounted for the largest share, with a total value of around USD 640 million. Imports of vegetables were valued at approximately USD 285 million, while nut imports exceeded USD 100 million.

Despite overall growth in the nut category, imports of walnuts from China showed a contrasting trend. In physical terms, walnut imports to Kyrgyzstan fell by 32.0% year on year in 2025, declining from 42,200 tonnes in 2024 to 28,700 tonnes.

In value terms, walnut imports also decreased, though at a slower pace. Total import value declined by 21.2% year-on-year to USD 99.9 million.

According to customs data, average prices for walnuts imported from China ranged between USD 1.5 and 2.0 per kilogram for in-shell walnuts. Shelled walnuts were traded at higher prices, averaging USD 3.9 to 5.0 per kilogram.

Monthly trade data for 2024–2025 show that Kyrgyzstan's imports of fruits, nuts, and vegetables were concentrated in the autumn–winter period. In some months, combined import values remained below USD 30 million, while peak shipments exceeded USD 140 million toward the end of 2025.

Source: www.tazabek.kg