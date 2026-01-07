Uzbekistan’s pomegranates sold in Japanese Costco stores

Pomegranates from Uzbekistan's Ferghana region have reached Costco stores in Japan, the regional administration announced. The first shipment, totaling 22 tons, was delivered under a contract between Agrostar LLC of Kuva and Japan's Vasheng Trading, with plans to ship over 50 tons by year-end.
The partnership, which began in September 2025 with grape exports, aims to expand in 2026 to include cherries, grapes, and melons. The arrival of Ferghana pomegranates on the Japanese market underscores Uzbekistan's growing reputation as a supplier of high-quality fruit and offers new opportunities for local producers.
Source: www.uzdaily.uz