Vietnamese fruit and vegetable exports to China reach US$4.98 billion

Vietnam's fruit and vegetable exports to China recovered strongly in 2025, reaching nearly US$5 billion in the first eleven months and already exceeding the previous full-year record of US$4.63 billion set in 2024. China remains Vietnam's largest market for fresh produce, despite a weak start to the year caused by tighter inspection requirements.

According to data from the General Department of Customs, exports to China recorded five consecutive months of year-on-year decline compared with 2024. January exports fell by 43.1%, followed by declines of 32.1% in February, 16.7% in March, 35.5% in April, and 39.7% in May. By the end of May 2025, total exports to China stood at US$1.1 billion, down 35.3% year on year. During that period, China accounted for 47.8% of Vietnam's total fruit and vegetable export turnover.

The early downturn was largely linked to stricter Chinese controls on cadmium and yellow O residues in durians. Several Vietnamese exporters temporarily suspended durian shipments to adjust supply chains and comply with updated technical requirements.

From June onwards, exports began to recover as technical trade barriers were addressed by Vietnamese authorities. New export protocols were signed, enabling increased shipments of bananas, coconuts, passion fruit, and other products to the Chinese market. However, export growth from June to August was not sufficient to offset losses recorded in the first five months of the year.

A stronger recovery emerged in September, when exports to China rose to nearly US$1.07 billion for the month. As a result, cumulative exports for the first nine months of 2025 returned to positive territory, showing growth of 1.6%.

Exports continued to accelerate in the final months of the period. In October, shipments to China reached US$665.6 million, twice the volume recorded in October 2024. November followed with exports of US$455 million, representing an increase of almost 93% year on year.

By the end of November, fruit and vegetable exports to China totaled US$4.98 billion. This performance supported Vietnam's overall produce exports, which reached US$7.8 billion over the same period, with December figures still pending.

Industry estimates suggest exports to China could reach US$5.5 billion for the full year. According to the Vietnam Fruit and Vegetable Association, China remains an important outlet due to geographic proximity and established logistics via road, rail, and sea. At the same time, the association notes that strict requirements on traceability, quality control, and packaging continue to shape market access conditions for Vietnamese exporters.

