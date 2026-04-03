Pakistan exports fruit and vegetables to Kuwait for regional supply

Pakistan has begun exporting food items to Middle Eastern countries to address shortages linked to disrupted maritime routes.

According to a Ministry of Commerce official, six shipments have already been sent to Kuwait, which is redistributing them across the region. The official said daily meetings are being held to monitor developments.

The exports follow directives from the prime minister. After consultations with Middle Eastern countries, Pakistan received a list of 56 requested food items. Of these, 16 were identified as essential for domestic consumption and excluded from export, while the remaining surplus items are being supplied to external markets.

The exported goods include fruits and vegetables.

Officials said business-to-business engagements are being organised, with the private sector managing operations and the government providing facilitation and logistical support.

Some shipments are also being routed through Oman. Goods arriving at Omani ports are transported onward via land routes to final destinations.

A senior Commerce Ministry official said measures are in place to ensure that only surplus products are exported, preventing shortages in the domestic market.

Source: Dunya News