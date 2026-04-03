Uzbekistan records 14% increase in fruit and vegetable export volumes

Uzbekistan's fruit and vegetable exports saw a year-on-year increase in both volume and value during the first two months of 2026. Official data indicates that total export volumes reached 219,900 tonnes, representing a 14.0% increase (27,100 tonnes) compared to January–February 2025. In terms of value, exports rose by 18.4% to reach $207.3 million. The sector accounted for 5.8% of the country's total export share.

Fruit exports grew significantly during the period, reaching 56,500 tonnes valued at $68.7 million, up from 36,200 tonnes and $39.9 million in the previous year. Specific product developments include:

Dried grapes (raisins): Increased from 16,000 to 21,400 tonnes, with value rising from $20.6 million to $24.5 million.

Dried apricots: Volume doubled from 2,400 to 4,700 tonnes, with value increasing from $3.3 million to $11.3 million.

Fresh grapes: Rose from 8,100 to 14,000 tonnes, valued at $9.2 million.

Pomegranates: Exports reached 6,500 tonnes valued at $9.9 million, following a period of no recorded exports in early 2025.

Dried plums: Volume decreased slightly from 7,100 to 6,700 tonnes, though the value increased from $9.3 million to $12.1 million.

Vegetable exports totaled 87,900 tonnes valued at $34.3 million, a slight volume decrease from the 90,200 tonnes recorded in the same period of 2025. Key shifts in the vegetable category:

Cabbage: Exports grew from 23,500 to 39,400 tonnes, with the value increasing from $8.3 million to $17.3 million.

Onions: Volumes dropped from 46,400 to 27,200 tonnes, with value falling from $10.1 million to $6.4 million.

Carrots: Increased from 12,700 to 14,000 tonnes, valued at $2.5 million.

Tomatoes: Volumes remained stable at approximately 4,000 tonnes, while value saw a slight decline to $4.4 million. Minor fluctuations were also noted in the export of peppers, cucumbers, melons, and legumes.

Source: stat.uz