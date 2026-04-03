You are using software which is blocking our advertisements (adblocker).

As we provide the news for free, we are relying on revenues from our banners. So please disable your adblocker and reload the page to continue using this site.
Thanks!

Click here for a guide on disabling your adblocker.

App icon
FreshPublishers
Open in the app
OPEN

Uzbekistan records 14% increase in fruit and vegetable export volumes

Uzbekistan's fruit and vegetable exports saw a year-on-year increase in both volume and value during the first two months of 2026. Official data indicates that total export volumes reached 219,900 tonnes, representing a 14.0% increase (27,100 tonnes) compared to January–February 2025. In terms of value, exports rose by 18.4% to reach $207.3 million. The sector accounted for 5.8% of the country's total export share.

Fruit exports grew significantly during the period, reaching 56,500 tonnes valued at $68.7 million, up from 36,200 tonnes and $39.9 million in the previous year. Specific product developments include:

  • Dried grapes (raisins): Increased from 16,000 to 21,400 tonnes, with value rising from $20.6 million to $24.5 million.
  • Dried apricots: Volume doubled from 2,400 to 4,700 tonnes, with value increasing from $3.3 million to $11.3 million.
  • Fresh grapes: Rose from 8,100 to 14,000 tonnes, valued at $9.2 million.
  • Pomegranates: Exports reached 6,500 tonnes valued at $9.9 million, following a period of no recorded exports in early 2025.
  • Dried plums: Volume decreased slightly from 7,100 to 6,700 tonnes, though the value increased from $9.3 million to $12.1 million.

Vegetable exports totaled 87,900 tonnes valued at $34.3 million, a slight volume decrease from the 90,200 tonnes recorded in the same period of 2025. Key shifts in the vegetable category:

  • Cabbage: Exports grew from 23,500 to 39,400 tonnes, with the value increasing from $8.3 million to $17.3 million.
  • Onions: Volumes dropped from 46,400 to 27,200 tonnes, with value falling from $10.1 million to $6.4 million.
  • Carrots: Increased from 12,700 to 14,000 tonnes, valued at $2.5 million.
  • Tomatoes: Volumes remained stable at approximately 4,000 tonnes, while value saw a slight decline to $4.4 million. Minor fluctuations were also noted in the export of peppers, cucumbers, melons, and legumes.

Source: stat.uz

Related Articles → See More