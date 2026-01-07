Allahabadi guava losses reach 1,300 tons

The Allahabadi guava crop in Prayagraj, India, has recorded losses this season following above-average monsoon rainfall, fruit fly infestation, and the spread of guava wilt, a soil-borne fungal disease. Local authorities estimate that nearly 13,000 quintals of guava have been destroyed.

Guava cultivation in the district covers more than 1,300 hectares. Under normal conditions, orchards produce about 100 quintals per hectare on average. This year, officials estimate that excessive rainfall and pest pressure damaged around 10% to 15% of output per hectare. Heavy rainfall in May had already raised concerns over yield prospects before pest and disease pressure increased.

Growers report that continuous and unseasonal rains affected fruit development and marketable volumes. Concerns have also emerged among traders about potential shortages later in the season.

Munna Patel, president of the Surkha Guava Growers' Association, said losses were higher in some orchards. "Although the trees are bearing fruit, more than half of it is worm-infested and falls prematurely, leaving no buyers," he said, estimating that close to 50% of fruit was affected in several locations.

Similar issues were reported by growers in other parts of the district. Shiv Charan, a guava grower from Bakrabad Uprahar in the Bamrauli area of Prayagraj, said weather conditions influenced fruit quality. "The guavas have not developed proper colour, and whatever fruit has grown has been ruined by fruit flies and wilt disease," he said.

Krishna Mohan Chaudhary, deputy director of horticulture, confirmed the extent of the damage. "Due to above-normal monsoon rainfall coupled with fruit fly infestation and wilt disease, nearly 13,000 quintals of guava crop have been destroyed this year," he said, adding that guava remains an important crop for the district's agricultural economy.

VK Singh, chief horticulture expert and training in-charge at the Horticultural Experiment and Training Centre in Khusrobagh, Prayagraj, linked the situation to unseasonal rainfall in May and June associated with the Remal cyclone. "Prolonged moisture in guava orchards created favourable conditions for fruit flies. Farmers were advised and trained to install pheromone traps, but many did not take the warnings seriously," he said.

Local authorities and extension services continue to monitor orchard conditions as the season progresses, with a focus on pest management and disease control to limit further losses.

Source: Hindustan Times