Sri Lankan retailer targets mango and melon exports to South Africa

A supermarket chain in Sri Lanka is exploring export opportunities for local fruit growers, focusing on supplying mangoes and melons to its retail network in South Africa.

The retailer, operating as a joint venture between Ceylon Biscuits Limited and a South African partner, is developing a supplier model aligned with South African standards to support export processes.

Chief Executive Officer Kumar De Silva said technical teams from South Africa are working with growers and suppliers to meet export requirements. "As most fruits are seasonal, they aim to import selected fruits to South Africa that are in high demand during their off-season. They are impressed by the quality of our mangoes and melons, and these two fruit varieties will be the first to be exported."

He added, "Having fulfilled certain conditions and certification requirements, we will start exporting the fruits soon."

The initiative targets off-season supply to South Africa and aims to integrate Sri Lankan producers into an international retail supply chain. De Silva also indicated that seafood exports may be considered. "The global demand for seafood is on the rise, and we have already spoken to a few local seafood companies," he said.

Since entering the Sri Lankan market in 2017, the retailer has combined international retail systems with local sourcing through its partnership with Ceylon Biscuits Limited.

General Manager Oliver Sabatino said the domestic supermarket sector is expanding, supported by changes in consumer demand and the development of modern retail channels. "There's healthy and ethical competition among key players at present, which is vital to push each other to improve."

He said small and medium-sized enterprises play a role in the supply chain and are supported through a supplier development program. "SPAR Sri Lanka aims to empower and develop these SMEs by strengthening their capabilities, uplifting operational standards, and providing access to a globally recognised retail network."

The company continues to expand its retail footprint, with a new outlet opened in Kandy and another planned in Kurunegala, increasing its store network in the country.

The export initiative reflects efforts to link domestic fruit production with international retail demand through structured supply chain development.

Source: Daily Mirror