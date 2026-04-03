China expands rail cold chain for Thai durian imports via Laos

A China-Laos-Thailand all-rail cold-chain cargo service carrying fresh Thai durians has been launched, creating a new cross-border transport corridor for fruit.

The service operates via Nong Khai in Thailand and Vientiane South in Laos, entering China through Mohan port in Yunnan before moving to Chengdu International Railway Port. The route extends the starting point to Laem Chabang in Thailand, linking directly with durian production areas in eastern Thailand.

Fresh fruit is transported from orchards to Laem Chabang within five hours by road before being loaded onto the rail. The closed-loop cold chain maintains a constant temperature of 13 °C from loading to unloading.

According to industry sources, transport, spoilage, and quarantine costs form a large share of total import costs. The all-rail model allows direct delivery, shorter transit times, reduced losses, and lower intermediate costs.

The development supports imports of Southeast Asian fruit into China. The value of fruit imports through Chengdu International Railway Port has exceeded 100 million yuan (US$13.9 million).

Durian imports through Yunnan ports reached 2.05 billion yuan (US$285.0 million) in the first two months of the year, an increase of 351.6 per cent year-on-year. Tianbao Customs handled 14,000 tons of fruit imports from ASEAN countries during the same period, including more than 10,000 tons of durians.

Imports have been supported by improved customs clearance processes at border ports. The rail model is expected to expand to additional inland cities, with effects on transport costs, supply chains, and distribution.

China remains a major fruit consumption market, with demand supported by cross-border logistics and rising consumer spending.

Source: Global Times