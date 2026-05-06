Premium Japanese fruit auctions continue to reach high prices

Japan's fruit sector continues to attract attention for premium fruit varieties sold at auctions and specialty markets, with melons, mangoes, grapes, and watermelons reaching high prices due to limited production, quality standards, and market positioning.

In May last year, two Yubari King melons from Hokkaido sold for 1 million yen (US$6,400) at the opening auction of the harvest season. In 2019, the same auction reached 5 million yen (US$32,000). According to the Yubari Melon Association, the fruit combines limited cultivation, quality standards, and tradition.

© JapaneseFoodGuide

Miyazaki mangoes are also auctioned at the start of the season. Last year, two boxes containing two fruits each sold for 100,000 yen (US$640), compared with 500,000 yen (US$3,200) for a pair in 2023. Premium fruits receive the Taiyo-no-Tomago label and must weigh at least 350 grams, have a sugar content of at least 15 degrees, and have a red peel.

Japan's square watermelon market also continues to attract demand. The Shikaku Suika watermelon, produced in Zentsuji since 1965, is grown inside square molds measuring 18 x 18 centimetres. According to the Japanese Food Guide, the fruit is mainly purchased for display purposes in shops and hotels rather than for consumption.

© Del Monte

Prices vary by market. In Fudeoka, square watermelons sell for around US$100, while prices in Tokyo can reach US$200. Export prices can rise to US$800 per fruit. According to the Japanese Food Guide, "Only the best watermelons can be sent. This includes a weight between 5.5 and 8 kilos and vertically aligned stripes on the rind."

Ruby Roman grapes from Ishikawa are produced under controlled temperature and light conditions. Standard requirements include berries weighing more than 20 grams, 30 millimetres in diameter, and 18% sweetness. Premium bunches can sell for US$1,000. In 2020, one bunch sold at auction for 1,780,140 yen (US$11,400).

© Japanese Agricultural Cooperative

The article also referenced the Pinkglow pineapple developed by Del Monte. The pink-fleshed pineapple is sold in Canada and the United States for around US$89 per fruit. According to Del Monte, the fruit is grown in Costa Rica on volcanic soils and harvested 20 to 24 months after planting.

The report also referenced the sale of artist Maurizio Cattelan's banana artwork, which sold for US$6.2 million in New York in 2024.

Source: Globo Rural / Abrafrutas