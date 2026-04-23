Brazil secures new grape export market in Azerbaijan

The Brazilian grape sector has received new export access following the conclusion of negotiations allowing shipments to Azerbaijan, a market that had not previously imported Brazilian grapes. The agreement follows discussions between the competent authorities of both countries. Total trade between Brazil and Azerbaijan reached US$24 million in 2025, indicating a limited but developing trade flow with potential for expansion.

The approval forms part of a wider series of market openings secured by Brazilian agribusiness. These developments are the result of coordinated efforts between the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Since early 2023, a total of 591 market openings have been achieved across different sectors.

For the grape sector, access to the Azerbaijani market provides an additional outlet during the export season, which is concentrated in the first half of the year. This period places pressure on the domestic supply while maintaining balance in the local market. Expanding into new destinations, including emerging markets in Central Asia, may support a broader buyer base for Brazilian grapes and reduce reliance on existing markets.

Source: HFBrasil