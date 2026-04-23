'Increased shipments of Indian table grapes'

The grape assortment continued to be dominated by South African shipments. In addition to various Arra, Sugra, and IFG varieties, Crimson Seedless, Thompson Seedless, and Autumn Crisp were also available. According to German BLE, availability declined slightly. Shipments from Peru and Chile also declined overall, while the first Red Globe grapes from Chile arrived in Frankfurt and Hamburg relatively late in the season. Deliveries from Namibia played only a negligible role. In contrast, imports from India increased: Thompson Seedless and Arra 15 appeared, though the fruit was still quite small in some cases.

© BLE



Overall, demand was certainly favorable, but it could be met without difficulty. Prices showed the usual fluctuations, though no major outliers were recorded. In Berlin, Peruvian offers exhibited a wide price range due to inconsistent quality. Meanwhile, in Frankfurt, prices for Chilean light-colored and red loads rose.

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Apples

Marketing proceeded smoothly, as the organoleptic qualities were generally satisfactory and supply was sufficiently aligned with demand. Price changes remained the exception.

Pears

Imports from South Africa formed the basis of the supply. Here and there, traders lowered their asking prices to speed up turnover.

Strawberries

Greek and Dutch products dominated, followed by Italian and Spanish ones in terms of importance. Domestic and Belgian items rounded out the product range. Quality was not always satisfactory; Spanish fruit, in particular, showed shortcomings in this regard.

Lemons

The shift in the Spanish assortment from Primofiori to higher-priced Verna was in full swing, which is why customers ultimately had to dig a little deeper into their pockets.

Bananas

As a rule, supply and demand were sufficiently in balance. Traders therefore rarely had to adjust their previous asking prices.

Cauliflower

Italian and French shipments dominated. Availability had increased somewhat. Demand could not always keep pace with this.

Lettuce

Iceberg lettuce continued to come exclusively from Spain. However, the domestic season is about to begin, with the first loads expected in the coming weeks. Some retailers have already lowered their prices to reduce larger inventories.

Cucumbers

Supply had increased. Demand could not always keep pace with this. Discounts were therefore necessary to avoid larger surpluses.

Tomatoes

The dominant Dutch, Belgian, and Spanish shipments continued to gain prominence. The ample supply was sufficient to meet demand.

Bell peppers

Business proceeded at a steady pace; demand was met without difficulty. Prices mostly fell, as the increased supply exceeded accommodation capacity.

Asparagus

Domestic loads dominated the market. Demand traditionally wanes after Easter, and sales were not consistently satisfactory. In many places, traders lowered their asking prices, which at least slightly accelerated turnover.

Source: BLE