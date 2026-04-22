Guyana plans to expand onion production after successful harvest

The Guyana government is planning to increase onion production following a harvest of about 2,600 bags in Region Nine.

During a visit to the A. Wahab Imports bond in Georgetown, Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha said, around 2,000 bags have already been transported and are being sold and distributed nationwide. Supply has met demand in Lethem, and the government is aiming to extend production to other regions.

Farmers in Regions Two, Five, and Six have expressed interest in onion cultivation. "We have a number of entities who want to be part of this process to purchase these onions. The president has instructed that I have the Ministry of Agriculture go into large-scale production now. The next crop, I am hoping that we can go into about 200 acres," Mustapha said.

He added, "I am hoping that at the end of that, we can go far more than 200 acres. Then we can begin to export regionally. With the reduction of the food import bill by 25 per cent by 2030, we are hoping that Guyana will play that leading role."

To support expansion, the ministry will work through the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute to provide technical guidance and resources for growers.

The minister said that increased onion production and wider agricultural diversification are expected to support self-sufficiency, reduce reliance on imports, and strengthen food supply.

Source: News Room