Virtual B2B event to showcase fruit and herb producers from seven countries

More than ten producers from Egypt, Brazil, Côte d'Ivoire, Ecuador, Ghana, Kenya, and Colombia will showcase their product offerings from May 26 to June 5.

Fresh herbs from Kenya, mangoes from Brazil, pitahayas from Ecuador, pineapples from Ghana, and many other products will be showcased at the Import Promotion Desk (IPD) virtual B2B event. From May 26 to June 5, European buyers will have the opportunity to schedule individual online meetings with producers to get to know new trading partners and their product offerings.

© IPD

Producers of avocados and fresh herbs from Kenya will participate in the event. They offer a wide selection of herbs, including basil, oregano, thyme, rosemary, and sage. They also produce avocados, sugar snap peas, and snow peas.

A company from Ghana produces three varieties of pineapple, Sugarloaf, Smooth Cayenne, and MD2, and will also showcase papayas. An Egyptian company will present melons and pumpkins at the IPD B2B event.

Two companies from Ecuador will present pitahayas, as well as broccoli and cauliflower. A blueberry producer from Colombia will also participate.

Mango producers from Brazil and Côte d'Ivoire will attend, offering the Keit, Kent, Palmer, and Tommy varieties.

Registration: https://forms.importpromotiondesk.de/form-90748/ipd-virtual-b2b-event

© IPDFor more information:

Sandra Freiberg

Promotion Desk (IPD)

Tel: +49 (0) 228 909 00 81 63

Email: [email protected]

www.importpromotiondesk.de