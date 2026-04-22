Brazil enables local certification for apple exports in Santa Catarina

Producers in Santa Catarina have implemented a new logistics model for apple exports. From the 2025/2026 harvest, phytosanitary certification is carried out in the municipalities of São Joaquim and Fraiburgo, allowing shipments to move through local ports without transport to other states.

With the change, cargo can be exported through the Port of Imbituba, reducing transport costs and waiting times. The shorter interval between harvest and shipment supports shelf life management for perishable fruit.

Previously, producers transported fruit to Vacaria in Rio Grande do Sul for certification or completed the process at the Port of Itajaí, increasing logistics and storage requirements.

According to the state government, decentralising certification addresses industry demand and supports export competitiveness. Export volumes for the current harvest are estimated at around 20 tons.

In São Joaquim, more than 500 tons have already been certified locally during the current harvest. Industry feedback indicates operational gains and improved product quality.

Phytosanitary certification remains a requirement for importing markets, confirming that the fruit is free from pests. In Santa Catarina, pest management measures have focused on the eradication of Cydia pomonella, which affects apple production.

The state accounts for more than half of the national apple output, exceeding 1 million tons annually. For the current harvest, production is estimated at over 500 tons, including Gala and Fuji varieties, with improved quality compared with the previous season.

Export markets remain a focus for the sector, particularly in years of higher production, supporting price balance in the domestic market.

Source: Revista Cultivar