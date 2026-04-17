Brazil launches logistics corridor linking exporters to Africa

DP World has launched Brazil Africa Link, a logistics corridor designed to connect Brazilian exporters to African markets through an integrated service model. The solution was presented during Intermodal South America 2026 in São Paulo.

The corridor connects routes from Santos to DP World assets in Angola and Mozambique, supported by a broader logistics network in South Africa. The model offers integrated services across the logistics chain, from origin to destination.

Under this structure, DP World provides ocean freight linked to its port terminals, 52 warehouses, and a fleet of more than 4,250 vehicles. The system is designed to support exports of agricultural commodities and consumer goods.

"Brazil Africa Link was created to simplify the journey of Brazilian exporters in a market with enormous growth potential. By integrating the entire logistics chain, from the port of origin to delivery at destination, through a single partner, we reduce complexity, increase predictability, and open new business opportunities between Brazil and Africa," said Marcio Medina, commercial vice president of DP World in Brazil.

The company is also expanding its operations in Brazil across three areas. Ports and terminals remain the base of its operations at the Port of Santos, where capacity expansion and modernisation are underway. Its logistics division is expanding freight forwarding services, including ocean, air, and road transport, warehousing, container freight station services, insurance, and customs clearance. Contract logistics operations are also expanding through new warehouses in São Paulo and Espírito Santo, offering integrated distribution and storage services.

At the Port of Santos, DP World handled 1.3 million TEUs and 5 million tons of pulp in 2025. The company is investing more than 2 billion reais (US$400 million) in infrastructure, including quay expansion, new equipment, and operational upgrades. An additional 1.6 billion reais (US$320 million) investment will increase capacity to 1.7 million TEUs by 2026 and 2.1 million TEUs by 2028.

The first phase includes expanding the quay to 1,290 metres to allow simultaneous handling of larger vessels. The second phase includes a new berth, expansion of the back area, and structural upgrades.

DP World has also signed an agreement with Rumo to develop a terminal for grains and fertilisers, with an annual capacity of up to 12.5 million tons.

Source: DP World / DatamarNews