Indian import disruptions limit exotic fruit supply in Rajasthan

Imported fruit availability has declined in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, as supply chains remain disrupted. Fruits such as kiwi, dates, blackberries, dragon fruit, and avocado have become scarce, with buyers shifting to domestic alternatives.

Traders report that imported fruit lines have largely disappeared from local markets. Products such as kiwi, Italian apples, and Thai tamarind, previously available, have been replaced by locally grown produce.

"Imports of kiwi, dates, dragon fruit, tamarind, apples, avocados, and blackberries have almost stopped. We are now selling whatever limited stock remains," said trader Pappu, noting that imported fruits typically generate higher margins.

Sellers indicate that demand remains, particularly during weddings and festive periods, but supply constraints are limiting availability. "There is demand, especially during weddings and festive seasons, but without supply, we cannot meet it. Customers still ask for these fruits, but now they are shifting to Indian fruits," said trader Sitaram.

According to market participants, the kiwi supply has been most affected. "India imports kiwi mainly from Iran, Chile, and New Zealand. With supply disrupted, we are facing a massive shortage in the market," said Nitesh, a trader from Udaipur mandi. Dates, which are imported from Arab countries, are also affected, although their seasonal demand reduces the immediate impact.

Domestic sourcing has increased to compensate for reduced imports, with apples, grapes, and dragon fruit being supplied locally. Bharatpur mandi president Ramniwas Sharma said that while imports of premium fruits have been affected, the market continues to operate. "Until the situation stabilises, supply is unlikely to resume. Traders are facing losses, but the availability of domestic fruits has ensured that consumers are not left without options," he said.

Changes in supply are influencing consumption patterns. Buyers who previously purchased kiwi, avocado, and blackberry are now opting for apples, bananas, papayas, and locally grown dragon fruit. A consumer noted that imported fruits transported via air and sea routes have been affected, while domestic fruit remains available.

Source: ETV Bharat