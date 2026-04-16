Surexport merges with three companies strengthening its Doñarosa brand

Surexport has carried out an internal restructuring by absorbing three group companies: Berries de Doñana Biorganic S.L., Blue Line Berries S.L.U., and Flor de Doñana S.L. This move aims to enhance its presence in the organic fruit market and to unify these companies under its primary brand, Doñarosa.

The merger, published in the Official Gazette of the Mercantile Registry (BORME), received unanimous approval during the general meetings on 25 March 2026. Since Surexport owns 100% of both companies, the process involved no capital increase or changes to the articles of association.

The balance sheets referenced correspond to the fiscal years ending on 31 August 2025 for Doñana Biorganic and Flor de Doñana, and on 31 December 2025 for Blue Line Berries.

Company sources indicate that this integration is in response to the increasing demand for organic fruit in global markets. The goal is to more efficiently incorporate new varieties of organic berries into the group's structure.

In this context, the takeover of Flor de Doñana is strategic. It is a company specializing in organic farming in the Doñana National Park, one of Europe's main nature reserves.

The region is notable for its ideal agro-climatic conditions, including soil quality, water supply, temperatures, and sunshine hours that are especially suited for berry cultivation. This is complemented by organic farming methods and sophisticated irrigation and humidity management systems.

The company also underscores the environmental and social responsibility commitment associated with these farms.

The absorbed companies will initially keep operating under their existing brands, but the goal is to eventually unify them under the Doñarosa brand. The marketing approach focuses on creating a single, cohesive structure called Doñarosa by Surexport, with the parent brand retaining its primary position in the group's branding.

However, the company is considering the option of utilizing customer brands based on market demands, always under centralized commercial management.

Surexport insists that its strategy is focused on continuous growth, a trend already reflected in its recent evolution.

Founded in 1994 by Andrés Morales Rodríguez, the company operates production centers in Spain, Portugal, the Netherlands, Morocco, and Kenya, thereby strengthening its global presence. A significant share of Spain's berry production is concentrated in Huelva province.

The 2024 consolidated accounts report a turnover of 224 million euros, representing a 12.8% increase from the previous year. Profit reached 3.85 million euros, a growth of 268.6%, and the workforce expanded by 22.3% to 2,294 employees.

Source: economiadigital.es