Special Fruit owned by De Roeck, Reyniers, Maes, and Remy families from 14 April

Special Fruit's shareholder structure has changed with effect from 14 April 2026. The company is now owned by the De Roeck, Reyniers, Maes, and Remy families, supplemented by a number of smaller shareholders. These shareholders share a common background and experience in the fruit and vegetable sector.

© Special Fruit

The new structure ensures continuity within the company, including through the continued involvement of the Maes family. At the same time, the entry of new shareholders brings fresh momentum.

Special Fruit will continue to operate as an independent company. Day-to-day management will remain in the hands of the current management team, and the strategic direction will remain unchanged.

© Special Fruit

The change in shareholdership is accompanied by a capital injection. This is intended to support further expansion, respond to future market conditions, and strengthen customer service. In addition, the company plans to expand its partnerships with growers further.

For more information:

Ann Celen, Chief Executive Officer

Special Fruit

Tel: +32 3 317 06 60

[email protected]

www.specialfruit.be