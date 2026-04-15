Brazil seeks geographical indication for São Francisco Valley fruit

Fruit producers from Pernambuco and Bahia met in Petrolina during the second meeting of the management committee to advance the geographical indication status for mango and grapes from the São Francisco Valley.

The meeting was held at the Rural Producers Union of Petrolina (SPR), which is coordinating the initiative in partnership with Sebrae, Adepe, and the Pernambuco Secretariat for Economic Development. Producers were informed about the steps required to obtain the designation.

According to SPR president Jailson Lira, the nomination is an instrument to support regional development and product positioning. "It's an instrument for promoting sustainable growth that creates a unique identity; ensures the origin and highlights our products due to their climate and soil characteristics; advanced production technology; and fosters customer loyalty through the quality of the fruit and environmentally sound management," he said.

Brazil has 157 geographical indications in place. Sebrae project manager Roberta Andrade outlined the 10 stages of the process, which began in February and will continue until mid-September, when the application is scheduled to be submitted to the National Institute of Industrial Property (INPI). "This achievement will revitalize fruit farming in the São Francisco Valley, through the protection of the brand, quality, and added value of the fruits, also providing market expansion," she said.

The São Francisco Valley has 3,200 mango and grape producers and employs more than 70,000 rural workers. In 2009, INPI approved geographical indications for mangoes and grapes, but the process was discontinued due to the suspension of marketing and promotional activities.

Source: Press Office / Abrafrutas