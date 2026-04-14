New Zealand red kiwifruit enters Vietnam market at premium price

New Zealand red kiwifruit, marketed as RubyRed by Zespri, has entered the Vietnam market through official import channels for the first time, with retail prices at around VND350,000/kg (US$13.29), about 20% higher than gold kiwifruit. The product has been available in retail for the past two weeks and is being tested by importers and retailers.

Consumers report interest in the product. "This variety is sweeter and more intense in flavor than others," said one buyer in Ho Chi Minh City. Another consumer noted that the fruit was previously sold through hand-carried imports at around VND500,000/kg (US$18.99), with prices now about 30% lower following larger-volume imports.

Official imports refer to shipments handled in bulk under customs regulations and inspection protocols.

The RubyRed variety was developed by Zespri through a breeding program in New Zealand. The fruit contains anthocyanins, which contribute to its red color.

Supply remains limited due to a growing season of six to eight weeks and lower yields compared to green and gold kiwifruit. Initial shipments have been distributed in key markets, including Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi.

Retailers report early demand. Farmers' Market said the product has become its top-selling kiwifruit variety since its launch. Importers are testing volumes, with Biovegi Vietnam confirming an initial order of about 80 tons for the domestic market.

Source: VNExpress