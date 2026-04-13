New Zealand exporters urge support for Indian trade deal

The BusinessNZ Network and export sector representatives in New Zealand are calling on political parties to support the New Zealand–India Free Trade Agreement, stating that delays could limit market access opportunities.

An open letter published by The BusinessNZ Network and signed by 28 exporters and industry associations highlights the need to progress the agreement amid global uncertainty, rising protectionism, and ongoing supply chain disruptions.

"New Zealand relies on global markets to drive growth, support jobs, and lift incomes. That only works when there is consistency and confidence in our trade settings. That's why we're making this call to all political parties today," said BusinessNZ Chief Executive Katherine Rich.

"This agreement opens the door to one of the world's fastest-growing major economies and creates real opportunities for New Zealand exporters. We cannot afford to delay this deal."

Signatories include Zespri KiwiFruit, Maori Kiwi Fruit Growers, New Zealand Apples and Pears, and Business Central.

The letter states that reduced trade barriers would support sectors, including horticulture.

ExportNZ Executive Director Joshua Tan said the agreement is focused on supporting the export sector. "India is one of the fastest-growing economies in the world and is on track to become the third largest by 2030. Securing fair access to a market the size of India's backs our farmers, growers, manufacturers, innovators, and service providers, as well as the communities that depend on them."

Tan added that the agreement represents an opportunity to expand access to a major market. "This agreement was hard-fought and represents our best chance to secure meaningful access to one of the world's most important growth markets.

"Businesses want to see the agreement signed and into force as quickly as possible. Now is the time for Parliament to get behind it."

Source: The Indian Weekender