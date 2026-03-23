South African fruit sector faces trade and logistics challenges

South African fruit producers are being advised to improve competitiveness and adaptability as global trade conditions change. This was highlighted during a webinar hosted by the National Agricultural Marketing Council (NAMC), focusing on export awareness, compliance, and value chain efficiency.

NAMC agricultural economist Bernard Mangani pointed to shifts in consumer preferences, climate disruptions, and trade conditions affecting global food markets. "The global food trade is evolving, with consumers increasingly prioritising traceability and sustainability. At the same time, climate-related disruptions and geopolitical conflicts are affecting production cycles and logistics," he said.

He noted that protectionist measures, including tariffs and stricter sanitary and technical requirements, are increasing barriers to market access. Despite these factors, South Africa's agricultural sector recorded growth of 0.4% in the fourth quarter of 2025, supported by field crops and horticulture. "We must position South Africa to respond effectively to these global changes while ensuring inclusive participation in export markets," Mangani said.

Opportunities were identified in Africa, the Middle East, and Asia, where demand is increasing. South Africa's citrus and subtropical fruit sectors continue to compete in these regions.

Government support measures were outlined by the Department of Trade, Industry, and Competition (DTIC). Programs include support for innovation, agro-processing, and infrastructure development. "We support businesses across the innovation cycle, from research and development to prototyping and commercialisation, particularly where new or improved products and processes are involved," said Mahlatse Mothapo. Support also includes sorting, grading, packaging, and cold storage to improve product handling and market readiness.

Piet de Jager, CEO of the Fresh Produce Exporters' Forum, stated that market access remains a key factor for the sector. "South Africa exports around 60% of its fruit production, generating approximately R80 billion (US$4.3 billion) annually and supporting about 320,000 jobs across the value chain," he said.

He highlighted that exporters must meet tariff and non-tariff requirements, including phytosanitary standards and traceability. "Traceability is non-negotiable. Every consignment must be traceable back to the orchard or field," De Jager said. Non-compliance can lead to rejected shipments and loss of market access.

Logistics efficiency also affects returns. "Time and temperature are critical. The entire process, from harvest to shelf, typically needs to be completed within about 28 days," he said. Delays linked to port congestion or weather can impact product condition.

While the EU and UK remain key markets, exports to Asia and the Middle East are increasing. However, tariffs in countries such as India and China continue to affect competitiveness. New market access developments, including expanded stone fruit exports to China, are also being pursued.

Source: foodforMzansi