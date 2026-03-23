Lázaro Cárdenas port expands capacity with new terminal phases

APM Terminals Lázaro Cárdenas has completed Phase II of its container terminal expansion and announced the start of Phase III, supported by an investment of more than US$350 million (MXN 6.2 billion). The expansion aims to increase logistics capacity at the Port of Lázaro Cárdenas and support regional trade flows.

Phase II, developed with an investment of more than US$140 million (MXN 2.8 billion), has expanded the terminal to 65 hectares and increased capacity to up to 2 million TEUs. The additional capacity is intended to support container handling and improve operational processes at the port.

According to Beatriz Yera, Managing Director of APM Terminals Mexico, the terminal includes an automated container yard. Phase III plans include the addition of 450 meters of berth, bringing the total quay length to 1,200 meters, with the aim of accommodating higher volumes of trade.

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The Phase II expansion includes six electric automated rail-mounted gantry cranes, shuttle carriers, and systems for cargo tracking and operational control. These additions are intended to support container movement and monitoring processes within the terminal.

Leo Huisman, Regional Managing Director of APM Terminals Americas, stated that the expansion aligns with the company's approach to electrification and operational development. Plans include the use of electric equipment and supporting infrastructure for automated operations.

Phase III will expand the container yard and berth capacity, allowing the terminal to handle larger volumes of cargo and operate as a transshipment point in the region. The expansion is expected to bring forward additional capacity compared to earlier timelines.

The project is expected to generate employment during construction and operation. By 2029, the terminal is projected to support more than 1,700 direct jobs. Phase III construction is expected to create around 4,000 jobs, both direct and indirect.

The expansion also involves local and regional procurement for construction, maintenance, transport, and logistics-related services.

The infrastructure planned for Phase III includes the extension of the berth by 450 meters, the addition of ship-to-shore cranes for larger container vessels, expansion of storage areas for full and empty containers, and an increase in automated and specialized equipment.

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