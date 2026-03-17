Irish carrot grower closes after court orders liquidation

A carrot grower in Ireland has ceased production following a High Court ruling that Hughes Agriculture and Farming Limited be wound up and a liquidator appointed. The company, based in Kells, Kilkenny, operated around 283 hectares of crops, including carrots, parsnips, pumpkins, cereals, flower bulbs, onions, and grassland.

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Healy-Rae said: "This concerning news underlines the fact that everyone along the food chain has a responsibility to support Irish production and producers - from the supermarkets to the consolidators to the consumers.

"The reality is that we must all seek out Irish produce when buying fruit and vegetables and be prepared to pay a price that will sustain our local horticultural producers.

"Consumers rely on supermarkets and the consolidators that serve them to do the right thing and pay fair prices to growers for their produce."

He added: "With a sustainable price for produce, there is an opportunity to simultaneously support Irish growers and reduce Ireland's reliance on imports."

The Minister also referred to measures under Ireland's National Strategy for Horticulture. "As part of Ireland's National Strategy for Horticulture, the IFA (Irish Farming Association) is leading on the development of a retail charter which is designed to improve long-term relationships and better understanding between growers and supermarkets.

"I understand that the development of the charter is progressing, and I urge all parties to progress this good work.

"The intention is that the charter will then be signed with consolidators."

He added: "As a businessman myself, I genuinely appreciate the challenges that growers face, with extreme weather events a particular challenge.

"Last year we had Storm Éowyn, this year we have had relentless rain, which has increased the costs of getting root crops out of the land."

Green Party councillor Maria Dollard said the horticulture sector "needs support to survive and we need our independent growers for our food security, particularly during an energy crisis when the cost of imported foods and fertiliser costs will only continue to rise".

Deputy Catherine Callaghan said there is a "potential loss of up to 45 jobs" linked to the closure.

Source: Agriland