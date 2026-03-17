Eurosemillas achieves licensing milestone for Tang Gold in Italy

Eurosemillas, the company that holds the rights to the late mandarin Tang Gold, has announced that the maximum planned area for this protected variety has been reached in Italy. This milestone marks a key stage in consolidating and expanding Tang Gold's presence in the Italian market. Only authorized nurseries in Spain are permitted to propagate and distribute Tang Gold plants, including seedlings and grafts. Any unauthorized supply in Italy is considered illegal and lacks guarantees, particularly concerning varietal authenticity and, for unlicensed channels, phytosanitary certification essential for plant health. To protect authorized growers and consumers, Eurosemillas will take all necessary legal actions against any unauthorized use or reproduction of the variety.

© Eurosemillas

Eurosemillas has maintained a comprehensive varietal control system for over ten years, covering the entire production process. This system is managed by Cyberagropolis, a specialized company that ensures full traceability of authorized products. The Tang Gold variety features a unique labelling system to prevent counterfeiting, and all approved farms are digitally registered and monitored via advanced geolocation technology, allowing precise identification of authorized plants within each cultivation area. Additionally, the system includes numerous annual audits, conducted both in the fields and at authorized packing facilities.

A crucial part of the control system involves using molecular markers, specific DNA segments that distinctly identify the Tang Gold variety from all other mandarins. This approach ensures that an external control body can verify the product at the point of sale, maintain the chain of custody, and conduct genetic tests in accredited laboratories. Additionally, tests are performed at approved packing stations and directly in the fields. If irregularities occur, such as variety mixing or sourcing from unauthorized plantations, the system enables quick and precise identification of the offender.

In the medium term, Italy is expected to rank among the top three producers of Tang Gold in the Mediterranean region. The Italian plantations are still developing and have not yet achieved their maximum productivity. At present, most of the harvest is sold domestically, where Tang Gold is valued and marketed as a premium seedless mandarin across leading wholesale markets, supermarkets, and hypermarkets.