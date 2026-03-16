“We believe our way of working can add real value in the Netherlands”

Belgian fresh produce specialist Coccinelle is increasingly looking across the border, particularly towards the Netherlands. From its headquarters in Sint-Katelijne-Waver, the company has in recent years built a strong position as a full-service partner for retailers and distributors. In doing so, Coccinelle offers the full package, from in-house sourcing, packaging, and ripening to distribution. "We now expect to make solid progress across the border," says Nicolas Vanderborght, managing director of Coccinelle.

© Coccinelle

Vertical integration and flexibility

"Coccinelle is first and foremost a reliable partner in fruit and vegetables," Nicolas explains. "What typifies us is that we go far beyond importing or trading. We organise much of the chain ourselves, from sourcing from growers to packaging, ripening, and distribution to the customer. This allows us to work flexibly and truly offer our customers a full-service experience."

According to Nicolas, Coccinelle stands out mainly because of the combination of strong sourcing relationships worldwide and extensive in-house operational capacity. "We offer various packaging solutions, such as flowpack, shrink wrap, and carry bags, fully tailored to customer requirements. Our state-of-the-art banana ripening facility can process up to 100,000 boxes per week. We also invest heavily in logistics. From Sint-Katelijne-Waver, we operate our own fleet of trucks, allowing deliveries in Belgium and neighbouring countries to be flexible and efficient."

© Coccinelle

Nicolas Vanderborght

The Netherlands as an interesting market

The Netherlands is increasingly attracting Coccinelle's attention in this respect. "The Netherlands is a very professional and dynamic fresh produce market, with strong retailers and a well-developed trade structure. We find that our way of working can really add value there. We can combine quality, flexibility, and reliability with a strong operational base. Logistics cooperation is also very feasible. Our ambition is to build sustainable partnerships in both retail and wholesale."

Own brands and private label

Coccinelle works with both its own brands and private labels. Nicolas explains: "For example, our brands Papillon and Cordero are premium fruit brands that stand out in terms of quality and packaging. They offer a strong brand experience and can truly be presented as a premium offering. We notice that Dutch consumers increasingly appreciate quality and are also willing to pay a little more for it. That is why we are interested in expanding into the Dutch market. In addition, we deliver tailor-made products for private labels, enabling us to serve the full spectrum. From entry-level brands, where price and availability are key, to premium brands such as Papillon and Cordero with high-quality packaging and brand experience."

© Coccinelle

The combination of its own brands, private labels, and vertical integration allows Coccinelle to supply products all year round. "Exotics such as avocados, mangoes, and bananas can be ripened in-house, which enables us to be fast and flexible. Our strength lies in short lines and quick turnaround times. Our experience with all retailers in Belgium means we know how to work efficiently. As a result, we can supply almost any product through any channel and respond quickly to the market," Nicolas explains.

Looking to the future

While sustainability is playing an increasingly important role in the fresh produce sector, it also receives continuous attention within Coccinelle. Nicolas says, "For us, sustainability has two important dimensions. On the one hand, there is the practical side. For example, we are investing in solar panels, working on the electrification of our employees' vehicle fleet, and currently testing electric trucks. In addition, we have committed to Science Based Targets (SBTi) to structurally reduce our CO₂ emissions. But for us, sustainability is also about efficiency in the chain. Through vertical integration, automation, and smart logistics, we can reduce waste and optimise processes. That is not only better for the environment, but also for the entire chain."

© Coccinelle

For the coming years, the focus is on further expanding partnerships. Nicolas concludes: "Long-term cooperation and creating added value together with customers and suppliers remain central. Flexibility, quality, and reliability are our core values. If we can build new partnerships based on these principles, including in the Netherlands, we certainly see strong growth opportunities for the future."

For more information:

Coccinelle

Hoveniersstraat 5

2860 Sint-Katelijne-Waver, Belgium

T. +32 (0)15 30 54 90

[email protected]

www.coccinelle.be