Conclusion of Peruvian blueberry seminar highlights genetics and logistics

The 39th International Blueberry Seminar concluded in Lima with discussions on the technical, logistical, and commercial factors shaping the next phase of the blueberry sector. The event brought together more than 1,600 participants at the Lima Convention Center, including producers, exporters, researchers, technology companies, and industry specialists.

Participants noted that blueberries remain among the fruits with continued expansion in global fruit production. However, future growth is increasingly linked to the integration of genetics, agronomic management, logistics, and post-harvest systems within production strategies. Market competitiveness is no longer based only on export volumes, but also on product consistency, logistics efficiency, and the ability to maintain quality during long-distance transport.

Firmness emerged as a recurring topic during the seminar. Exported fruit must tolerate shipping periods of several weeks to markets such as the United States, Europe, and Asia. Speakers noted that firmness is influenced by genetics, nutrition, agronomic practices, and post-harvest management.

Ignacio Santibáñez, CEO of QIMA Produce, stated that breeding programs are already focusing on this parameter. "The new varieties being developed in Peru exhibit firmness and consistency. Consistency is reflected in the firmness week after week, and this parameter is key in the industry."

Haydeé Quevedo, Quality Assurance Manager at Driscoll's, explained: "The combination of factors to achieve a quality fruit includes firmness, flavor, and size. These factors may vary according to the market, but these characteristics must always be present."

The seminar also addressed varietal replacement and climate adaptation. Producers are selecting varieties according to regional conditions such as temperature, water availability, and climatic events associated with El Niño. Diversifying varieties and production areas was identified as a strategy to manage production risks and maintain supply stability.

Post-harvest management was another focus area. Harvest timing, cold chain control, and post-harvest handling were discussed as elements affecting the final condition of exported fruit.

José Monasterio, Quality and Post-Harvest Manager at Frusan, said: "There are no major problems in post-harvest. The consistency and quality in Peru is remarkable."

César Guzmán, corporate quality manager at Agrovision, added: "The challenge for the industry is to meet customer expectations. Firmness is a very important parameter to evaluate. Peru is doing very well, and genetics is important to achieve quality and productivity."

Logistics was also highlighted as a factor in international trade. The coordination of shipping routes, cold chain management, and export chain operations affects product condition on arrival. In Peru, discussions also addressed the need to align port infrastructure development with improvements in internal road networks.

The seminar concluded that the blueberry sector continues to expand while production systems and market requirements are becoming more complex. Future development will depend on the integration of research, genetics, agronomic practices, post-harvest systems, and logistics within the production chain.

Source: Blueberries Consulting