Papaya prices in Brazil’s Espírito Santo peak at US$0.81/kg

Papaya Havai prices in the northern region of Espírito Santo, Brazil, increased during the first half of February. Lower supply led to consecutive price increases, with the fruit reaching levels above about US$0.81 per kilogram in northern Espírito Santo.

The reduced supply in the region was linked to high rainfall volumes recorded in the last months of 2025, which affected flowering and slowed harvesting. Under these conditions, prices in February reached the highest level since June 2025, when quotations closed at about US$0.70 per kilogram.

The scenario changed during the second half of the month. Higher price levels made sales more difficult, leading to price declines in the final weeks of February. The month ended with average prices of about US$0.66 per kilogram for the Havai variety in the region.

For Formosa papaya, the beginning of the month was marked by lower selling prices due to higher supply. As price levels became more attractive, particularly during the second half of the month, prices increased again and accumulated a 29 per cent rise during February.

Despite the change in market conditions during the second half of the month, February ended with Havai papaya prices remaining higher than those recorded for Formosa in the market.

Market participants note that if the stronger preference for Formosa papaya continues during March, the average prices of both varieties may converge, reducing the gap between them.

Source: HFBrasil