Fusarium TR4 outbreak disrupts banana production in Venezuela

Venezuela's National Institute of Integral Agricultural Health (INSAI) declared a phytosanitary emergency in 2023 after the fungus Fusarium Tropical Race 4 (TR4) was detected in banana and plantain production areas in the states of Aragua, Carabobo, and Cojedes.

In the state of Aragua, the Renacer community had been producing bananas and plantains on 20 hectares since 2018. The crop was later affected by the fungus.

"When the disease hit, the entire plantation began to deteriorate. We refused to 'die' with the trees because that was our livelihood. The visits of INSAI confirmed that we had to chop down the banana trees. I cried a lot because I had worked with my banana trees for years," recalls woman farmer, Lesbia Margarita García.

Following the detection of the disease, INSAI implemented measures to remove affected plantations and support soil recovery by introducing alternative crops. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) assisted, including corn seeds, tools, biosecurity inputs, and technical training.

"Planting corn, thanks to the INSAI-FAO program, gave us a harvest that benefited everyone. We have been improving the soil," says Lesbia Margarita García. "Now we rotate crops, observe soil health, and have learned how to use natural fertilizers. Expert assistance has been key."

The project works with growers in areas identified as high risk. Activities include promoting alternative crops such as cereals and vegetables, providing tools and inputs, and applying biosecurity measures to contain the disease.

"Beyond the corn received, we have already planted cassava, chili peppers, beans, and pumpkin. We hope that by the end of the year [2025], we will be diversified and that each season we will have something to sell. These lands do not give up," says Lesbia Margarita.

Producers in the Renacer community have started supplying local markets again as production from alternative crops begins to generate income.

INSAI continues to implement measures to manage Fusarium TR4, including monitoring, training, coordination between institutions, and updates to the national response plan. Information campaigns and producer impact assessments are also part of the program.

At the international level, FAO supports awareness and technical cooperation on Fusarium TR4 through the World Banana Forum and its Global Network on TR4.

"The objective is for countries to strengthen their operational and technical capacity, articulating actions between the public sector, the private sector, and family farmers," says Raixa Llauger, FAO Agriculture Officer in Mesoamerica. "FAO and local partners have promoted this approach in Venezuela."

The program also includes training activities on disease identification, containment, and crop protection. FAO has provided laboratory equipment, biosecurity tools, and a multispectral drone to support phytosanitary surveillance.

The initiative forms part of a national action plan focused on biosecurity measures, partnerships with institutions, and support for growers in affected production areas.

