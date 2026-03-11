High tomato arrivals push prices down in India’s Tiruchi market

Tomato prices have declined at Gandhi Market in Tiruchi as arrivals from multiple production areas continue to exceed local demand.

Retail traders reported that premium quality tomatoes were sold at about US$0.18 per kg, while second-grade varieties were priced between US$0.12 and US$0.16 per kg. In the wholesale market, a 25 kg box of tomatoes was quoted at about US$4.20.

With increased supply, some seasonal traders have shifted to selling tomatoes directly to consumers using mini load carriers. Farmers and seasonal traders operating on roadsides near Gandhi Market are also selling tomatoes at lower prices.

During the Pongal holiday period, tomato prices ranged between about US$0.60 and US$0.72 per kg. Prices increased slightly during the marriage season in the Tamil month of Thai before declining again.

Traders attribute the downward trend to high arrivals in the market. The Tiruchi market typically requires about 15 to 18 loads of tomatoes to meet local demand, but currently receives around 25 loads.

In addition to supplies from Bengaluru and Andhra Pradesh, tomatoes are arriving from production areas across Tamil Nadu, including Pollachi, Oddanchathiram, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Hosur, and Udumalpettai.

The Tiruchi market also receives country tomato shipments from Manapparai, Vaiyampatti, Marungapuri, and Ariyalur.

"Production would normally be high in the summer months. Hence, the Tiruchi market gets an excess supply. The current scenario is likely to continue for two more months," says M.K. Kamalakannan, a tomato trader at Gandhi market.

