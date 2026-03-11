"Grape prices expected to recover after difficult weeks in the market"

Grape importers are looking back on a difficult overseas season. "The past few weeks have certainly not been easy. Delays have been the order of the day, and a lot of fruit has spent long periods on the quay in South Africa and in transit. As a result, a fair percentage of grapes arrived in poor condition. In addition, rainfall in certain growing regions also affected quality," says Corné van de Klundert of Rotterdam-based Origin Fruit Group.

"At one point, sea freight was performing better, but then we experienced a large number of arrivals at the same time. Demand was also challenging, as three weeks of wintry weather from the beginning of February, including snowfall, made it difficult for many people to get to the supermarket. As a result, sales did not run smoothly, and many retailers reported that they did not reach their usual sales numbers," Corné says.

© Origin Fruit Group

However, he remains optimistic about the remainder of the season. "Supply from India is significantly behind in the first weeks of the season. Up to week 10, we even shipped 35% less than last year. In the current market, it actually works out well that there is not too much overlap. This will undoubtedly have an effect, and we do expect prices to pick up. This trend should continue into April, as the reduced volume trend in India will definitely persist."

The geopolitical situation is also affecting the grape market. "First of all, shipping lines are clearly using any excuse to increase tariffs. Furthermore, ports in India, especially Mumbai, are starting to become congested because they cannot handle the volume that would normally be shipped to the Middle East. All in all, it is not an easy season, but seasons like this do occur from time to time," Corné concludes soberly.

