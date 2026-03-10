Peruvian blueberry grower replaces 500 hectares with new varieties

Agrícola Cerro Prieto, a producer in northern Peru, is adjusting its blueberry production strategy through varietal replacement, container cultivation, and operational planning. The changes reflect shifts in genetics, production systems, and market requirements.

In an interview with Blueberries Consulting for the 2026 edition of Blue Magazine, Carlos Alberto Luna, Operations Manager at Agrícola Cerro Prieto, discussed the company's production strategy and industry developments. He said the company is focusing on varietal renewal, increased system control, and continuous improvement to maintain production targets.

Agrícola Cerro Prieto has operated in Peru for more than three decades and has participated in multiple phases of agricultural development in the north of the country. In recent years, blueberries have become one of the company's main crops.

The company currently manages about 1,500 hectares of blueberries, mainly in Chiclayo and Santa Rosa. These operations form part of Peru's position as a global exporter of blueberries.

Luna said the company has increased its participation in seminars, technical meetings, and industry events in recent years.

"We're in a sector that changes every day. Techniques that were cutting-edge just a few years ago can be obsolete today, and if you don't stay connected to what's happening in the industry, you fall behind very quickly."

He said interaction with other growers, consultants, suppliers, and research groups supports operational decision-making.

"Anyone who thinks they know enough doesn't last long in this industry."

One operational focus is the replacement of older blueberry varieties with newer genetics.

"Varietal replacement isn't a fad; it's a structural necessity. If we want to stay in business and continue growing, we have to adapt to the genetics that the market demands today."

According to Luna, the company replaced about 200 hectares of blueberries last year and plans to replace another 300 hectares this year. Varieties such as Sekoya Pop and Mágica have been introduced, while other varieties, including Imperial, are being evaluated.

Looking ahead, the company expects varietal replacement to reach about 700 hectares. Luna noted that blueberry production involves high investment levels.

"One hectare of blueberries can cost between US$120,000 and US$130,000."

Agrícola Cerro Prieto is also gradually moving from soil cultivation to container systems.

"Today we are progressively migrating to pots, because it offers clear advantages in root system control, salt management, nutrition, and uniformity."

In addition to blueberries, the company cultivates about 1,800 hectares of avocados and around 450 hectares of asparagus.

Luna said the blueberry sector continues to evolve as genetics, production systems, and market requirements change.

"In blueberry farming, it's not the one that grows fastest that wins, but the one that adapts best."

Source: Blueberries Consulting