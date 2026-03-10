Belize fruit and vegetable prices shift, with watermelon down 23.5%

Data from the Statistical Institute of Belize (SIB) indicates that prices for fruits and vegetables in January 2026 moved in different directions compared with January 2025.

Among fruits, grapefruit prices increased by 6.5% to US$0.68 per unit, while apples rose by 3.6% to US$1.30 per unit. Grapes recorded the largest increase, rising by 7.7% to US$10.71 per pound.

Some citrus fruits and local produce recorded lower prices during the same period. Lime prices declined by 12.3% to US$0.47 per unit. Watermelon recorded the largest decrease, falling by 23.5% to US$1.10 per pound. Orange prices remained at US$0.32 per unit.

Vegetable prices also moved in different directions. Cucumbers increased by 12.4% to US$1.33 per pound. Broccoli and cauliflower rose by 5.9% to US$5.73 per pound.

Other vegetables recorded price declines. Carrots decreased by 7.5%, onions declined by 5.2%, and Irish potatoes fell by 5.4%.

Tomatoes recorded a 1.5% decrease, while lettuce prices declined by 1.3% during the period.

