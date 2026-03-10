UK–EU SPS deal may change pesticide and residue rules by 2027

The UK government and the European Union have agreed to establish a common Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) area through a new SPS agreement. Pesticides are expected to be included in the scope of the agreement. The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) states that the arrangement aims to simplify agrifood trade between the UK and the EU.

Defra expects the agreement to come into effect from mid-2027. The timeline may change depending on the outcome of ongoing negotiations. The government is also considering transitional arrangements for sectors where implementing the changes may be more complex.

The government stated that businesses will receive further information as negotiations progress so that they can plan for potential changes.

For pesticide users, the agreement could lead to changes in the types of pesticides available, the permitted uses of those products, and the maximum residue levels (MRLs) allowed in food. These changes could affect businesses even if they do not trade directly with the EU.

Food and drink retailers and processors may also face changes to the maximum residue levels permitted in food and drink products.

Manufacturers and distributors could see adjustments in the active substances approved for use, the plant protection products that can be marketed and sold in Great Britain, and the regulatory procedures that apply to these products.

At present, no immediate regulatory changes are being implemented. The existing Great Britain regulatory framework remains in place while negotiations continue.

Defra has also launched a Call for Information to gather feedback from businesses on the support and guidance needed to prepare for the changes affecting SPS goods.

The initiative is intended to identify what information businesses require, when that information should be provided, and where additional support may be needed. The results will be used to develop guidance for businesses preparing for the potential changes.

Source: FPC