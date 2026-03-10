Sign up for our daily Newsletter and stay up to date with all the latest news!

Subscribe I am already a subscriber

You are using software which is blocking our advertisements (adblocker).

As we provide the news for free, we are relying on revenues from our banners. So please disable your adblocker and reload the page to continue using this site.
Thanks!

Click here for a guide on disabling your adblocker.

Sign up for our daily Newsletter and stay up to date with all the latest news!

Subscribe I am already a subscriber
App icon
FreshPublishers
Open in the app
OPEN

Middle East tensions slow apple supplies to Hyderabad

War conditions in the Middle East are affecting the supply of imported apples and other fruits to markets in Hyderabad, India. Traders at the Batasingaram fruit market report that imports have slowed, leading to price increases as stocks decline.

Market sources linked to the Gaddiannaram Agricultural Market Committee state that apple imports have already stalled due to the conflict in the region.

Between January and June each year, India receives large shipments of apples from Iran. These apples are widely supplied in Indian markets, including Hyderabad. Traders report that prolonged conflict conditions may affect production and exports from apple-growing areas in the West Azerbaijan and Urmia regions of Iran.

More than 100 tons of apples were imported into the Batasingaram market during March, according to traders. A large share of these consignments consisted of apples from Iran.

Traders also report declining imports of dates to the city. India imports fresh dates mainly from Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia. These products arrive at various ports before being transported to Hyderabad markets.

Source: Hyderabad Mail

Related Articles → See More