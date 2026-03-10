Cesena Market renovations scheduled for completion by end of April

"If everything goes according to plan, the project will be completed by the end of April." This is what Alessandro Giunchi, the sole director of FOR, the company that manages the Cesena facility, says about the ongoing operations. The PNRR project, "The Market Towards Future Logistics and Work," promoted by Filiera Ortofrutticola Romagnola S.p.A., is one of the most significant modernization projects in the structure's recent history. The €5.78 million project focuses on energy sustainability, digitalization, improved working conditions, and greater logistical efficiency.

© Cristiano Riciputi | FreshPlaza.comAlessandro Giunchi

The heart of the project is the complete air conditioning of the market gallery. The central nave is being closed off and insulated using prefabricated isothermal panels and rapid doors. Two rooftop heat pump systems, each equipped with a heat recovery and free-cooling system, are being installed. The goal is to eliminate temperature changes that cause condensation and mold in the summer and reduce the shelf life of products on sub-zero mornings in the winter. The new system will guarantee controlled temperatures and constant air renewal, providing more comfortable working conditions for employees and greater protection for goods. Management will be fully digitized. PLCs, field transducers, and centralized supervision will enable continuous monitoring of climatic parameters with remote control via the web.

© Cristiano Riciputi | FreshPlaza.comNote the 'false ceiling' being set up with insulating panels

"Fruit and vegetable markets are being asked to address new challenges in an ever-changing food supply chain," Giunchi explains. "In recent years, the fruit and vegetable trade has shifted towards large-scale retailing, which puts other distribution channels at a disadvantage. The renovation of the Cesena Fruit and Vegetable Market modernizes the structure's appearance and improves its competitiveness to meet these new challenges. In particular, the Cesena market will be prepared to operate during the day and accommodate new vendors who require advanced logistics."

Daylight saving time?

Giunchi refers to the recent daylight schedule adjustment, which is currently under review and being discussed with wholesalers. "Finding staff is becoming increasingly difficult across all areas of the fruit and vegetable supply chain, especially if night work is required. I believe it's important to consider the implications of changing the clocks because, in the not-too-distant future, we may have to adapt out of necessity rather than choice due to evolving work patterns and lifestyles."

© Cristiano Riciputi | FreshPlaza.comThe contractor works during the market's closing hours, which are from mid-morning to evening.

Alongside the air conditioning project, a significant expansion of energy production from renewable sources is underway. The three new photovoltaic installations have a total capacity of 498.6 kilowatts peak (kWp) and are expected to produce over 520,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) annually. Including the existing 500 kWp plant, the total production will exceed 921,000 kWh per year. This exceeds the additional air conditioning and new installation requirement of about 262,000 kWh per year. The result is a positive energy balance.

New, safer, and more efficient cold rooms

Another key chapter addresses renovating the refrigeration system that serves the 18 market cells. This system has been in operation since the 1970s. The old system will be completely dismantled and replaced with a new system capable of cooling 250 tons of fruits and vegetables per day from 59°F to 32°F within 24 hours. This new system will ensure thermal stability and greater energy efficiency. Management will also be computerized and integrated with the central supervision system.