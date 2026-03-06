Brazilian potato planting delays reported in Bom Jesus

In Bom Jesus (RS), the delay in planting the rainy-season potato crop extended planting activities beyond the usual schedule. Planting, which normally concludes in January, continued into early February, with about 5 per cent of the planned area still being planted during the first weeks of the month.

The delay was linked to uncertainty among producers about planting the full planned area under current market conditions. In addition, a period of around 10 consecutive days of rainfall in mid-January prevented field operations.

Harvesting has progressed according to schedule. Around 80 per cent of the total crop is expected to be harvested by the end of the month.

Weather conditions during the crop cycle included frequent rainfall in December, followed by lower precipitation in January. The rainfall regime generally met the water requirements of most potato fields in Bom Jesus. In areas where rainfall was below crop demand, irrigation was used to supplement the water supply.

Producers also reported phytosanitary issues during the season. Late blight was observed in some areas following rainfall between December and January, combined with lower temperatures in January.

Temperature conditions during the crop cycle included warm daytime temperatures and cooler nights. These conditions supported tuber formation and contributed to crop development. Productivity averaged around 40 tons per hectare, with some fields reaching up to 50 tons per hectare.

However, crops planted during the rainy period are expected to begin harvesting in the coming days and may show reductions in both quality and productivity.

Producers also reported a sharp rise in temperatures in recent days. According to growers, higher temperatures later in the season may affect productivity in the remaining areas of the crop.

Source: HFBrasil