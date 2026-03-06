Panama opens market to Egyptian citrus exports

Panama has opened its market to four Egyptian agricultural products: oranges, lemons, mandarins, and grapefruit, expanding the reach of Egyptian citrus exports into Latin America.

The development follows technical work by Egypt's Plant Quarantine authorities, which negotiated market access with Panamanian regulators and agreed on phytosanitary conditions governing the trade.

Panamanian authorities subsequently accredited Egypt's regulatory system and published the official import requirements in the country's gazette.

According to Egypt's Ministry of Agriculture and Land Reclamation, the process involved coordination between technical teams to ensure Egyptian citrus exports comply with Panama's plant health and quality control standards.

The published rules cover citrus shipments, including oranges, lemons, mandarins, and grapefruit.

Officials noted that expanding into new markets forms part of broader efforts to diversify export destinations and reduce reliance on traditional trade partners.

Strengthening access to Latin American markets is also expected to support foreign currency revenues and reinforce Egypt's position in global citrus exports.

Egypt is currently one of the world's leading citrus exporters, with agricultural authorities continuing efforts to secure additional international markets for Egyptian produce.

