The abundant rainfall recorded in previous months has affected the growth of berry crops in the province of Huelva.



"We started the 2026 blueberry season in a particularly challenging climatic context. In our case, the water didn't cause harm, but the winds brought by the storms have taken a toll on the productive structures. Also, the pollination has been affected by the generally unpleasant weather, and the lack of light has delayed the ripening of the earliest varieties," says Roberto Arnal, a blueberry grower from the Plus Berries group.

"We've had a winter and start of the season with more rainfall than usual. On our farm we have recorded 631 liters per square meter so far, but luckily, without causing much disruption," says Arnal. "On our farm in Gibraleón, the damage caused by the winds has also been moderate."

"We are especially feeling the consequences of the lack of sunshine in recent months, which has delayed the start of the season. This has forced us to keep a close eye on the crop, especially when it comes to controlling soil moisture and preventing diseases associated with excess water," says the grower.

In spite of the situation, Arnal remains optimistic. "The plants have performed well. With appropriate technical management and good ventilation in the greenhouses, we are obtaining good-sized and tasty fruit."

Plus Berries has intensified its controls to ensure that the blueberries maintain their usual standards of firmness, natural bloom and organoleptic balance.

Varietal planning allows production to be staggered and minimizes moisture-related threats. "This reaffirms our commitment to ensuring regularity in the supply and consistent quality, even in seasons with more challenging weather conditions. The market doesn't care about the weather; it cares about quality and compliance. This is why our priority is to anticipate and ensure that each shipment complies with the required specifications," says Plus Berries' management.

