UK farmer sells potatoes directly to consumers via social media

A fourth-generation farmer in the United Kingdom has begun selling potatoes directly to consumers through social media and home deliveries as he works to market his crop.

Luke Abblitt runs a 162-hectare arable farm owned by Cambridgeshire County Council in Ramsey, near Huntingdon. He launched the delivery service in December and says he currently has more than 200 tons of Sagitta potatoes to sell.

Since the start of the initiative, more than 25 tons of potatoes have been delivered to customers in Peterborough, Huntingdon, March, Chatteris, and nearby villages.

Abblitt said the idea was inspired by another farmer in the region who began milling and selling flour directly after encountering difficulties marketing wheat.

"I started in December with a thought that if I could offload about a ton of spuds a month, I'd be happy, but people have really embraced it," Abblitt said.

The delivery service operates within a 10-mile radius of the farm. Potatoes are sold in 25 kg, 12.5 kg, and 5 kg bags of the Sagitta variety.

Although Abblitt has been farming since 2011, he said selling directly to consumers is a new experience.

He added that pricing and delivery logistics have required ongoing calculation in order to balance product and transport costs.

"I'm selling a low-cost product, whereas the haulage or postage is going to cost more than the product itself - but I'm hoping to supply a 15kg sack of potatoes for US$22.48 including P&P," he said.

Following the response from local buyers, Abblitt said he plans to introduce a mail-order option so customers across the country can place orders.

The National Farmers' Union of England and Wales said potato growers without supply contracts can face difficulties selling potatoes that have been held in storage for extended periods, as retailers may consider them less desirable. However, the potatoes remain suitable for consumption.

Source: BBC