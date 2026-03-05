Thailand approves fruit price measures for 2026 crop

Thailand's Ministry of Commerce has approved eight measures aimed at managing fruit prices in 2026 as total production is projected at 6.91 million tons, an increase of 5.8 per cent compared with last year. The plan targets the absorption of 1.1 million tons of fruit with a budget of 500 million baht (about US$14 million).

Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun chaired a meeting with government and private sector representatives to discuss the measures. The plan includes three production measures, two processing measures, and three marketing measures.

Durian and mangosteen production are under monitoring. Durian output is expected to reach about 1.8 million tons, up 21 per cent. Authorities aim to increase exports and domestic consumption. Export volumes are projected at 1.2 to 1.3 million tons, while local consumption could reach 550,000 tons.

Mangosteen production is forecast at 280,000 tons, down 15 per cent compared with the previous year. Distribution planning remains part of the market management approach due to the product's shelf life.

Other fruits with higher production include pineapple, which is projected at 1.3 million tons, up 10 per cent. Tangerine and rambutan production are also increasing. Longan output is expected to decline slightly to 1.47 million tons.

Coconut prices have risen by about 4 baht per fruit following accelerated distribution. This equals roughly US$0.11 per fruit.

The measures include expanding domestic sales channels through Blue Flag networks, fresh markets, retail outlets, and processing facilities. Export promotion will also target overseas markets, including India.

Authorities are also addressing logistics issues such as container availability, certification delays, and congestion at export checkpoints. Officials are monitoring chemical residue compliance and logistics conditions linked to Middle East tensions.

Thai fruit exports remain concentrated in Asia. More than 96 per cent of durian shipments are exported to China.

Source: Pattaya Mail