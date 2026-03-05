Fruiton acquires Obstbaron and brings founder Justus Stieler on board

The nationwide company fruiton is acquiring its long-standing competitor Obstbaron. Both companies share the same values, which is why Obstbaron founder Justus Stieler is joining the fruiton team as Sales Area Manager North.

Fresh fruit, dedicated contacts, reliable delivery: fruiton and Obstbaron have been working according to the same philosophy for years. Now Obstbaron is moving under the fruiton umbrella. The goal: to combine forces and optimize logistics so that the quality in the basket remains as customers know it.

© Hugo Huijbers | FreshPlaza.com

Obstbaron founder Justus Stieler becomes Sales Area Manager North at fruiton.

Expertise remains on board: Justus Stieler joins the fruiton team

Almost nothing will change for Obstbaron customers. Justus Stieler will remain their direct line and first point of contact at the Hamburg wholesale market. fruiton will take over all existing customers and guarantee uninterrupted delivery. The fruit basket will continue to arrive on time, and the quality will remain as high as ever. The only changes will be the logo on the basket and the name on the invoice.

"Over the past 15 years, Justus Stieler has built something that cannot simply be bought: genuine trust with his customers. It was therefore clear to us from the outset that we could only go down this path together with him. We are delighted that he is now bringing his knowledge to our team," commented Mario Dutenstädter and Sheila Röbkes from the management team at fruiton.

"It was important to me that my customers would continue to be in good hands in the future. At fruiton, people think exactly like I do. I will remain the usual contact person for my customers in Hamburg at the wholesale market. But now I have a strong team behind me, so I can take even better care of the service on site," said Justus Stieler, founder of Obstbaron and new Sales Area Manager North at fruiton.

For more information:

www.fruiton.de/

https://www.obstbaron.de/