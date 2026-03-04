Peruvian fruit exports threatened by coastal El Niño rains

Peru's agricultural export sector could face pressure this year as heavy rains and flooding linked to the coastal El Niño weather pattern begin affecting fruit production areas. Business leaders and climate agencies say the weather event is already impacting plantations in the northern parts of the country.

The coastal El Niño is a periodic climate event associated with several months of warmer waters off the northern Pacific coast of Peru and Ecuador. The phenomenon typically results in increased rainfall across coastal regions.

Gabriel Amaro, leader of the agricultural producers' association, said the event is currently weak but has already affected production areas. According to industry estimates, around 6,000 hectares of fruit crops in northern Peru have been destroyed. Climate projections indicate the phenomenon could strengthen to a moderate level before July.

"It wasn't in our plans," Amaro told Reuters, adding that companies are preparing for rainfall that could affect both production and infrastructure.

Peru's agricultural sector has expanded in recent years. Export revenue reached US$15 billion last year, an increase of 17% compared with the previous year. The country exported blueberries, grapes, avocados, cocoa beans, asparagus, mangoes, and citrus fruits, with the United States, China, and Europe as primary markets.

Avocado harvest is currently underway in Peru. Harvest of blueberries, citrus, and pomegranates is expected to begin in May.

"This year, export growth will most likely be lower," Amaro said.

Peru's ENFEN climate agency expects above normal rainfall along the northern coast from March onward and has not ruled out extreme weather events.

Mario Salazar, chairman of the agro industry committee of the private exporters' association, said mango production has already declined by about 10%. He added that blueberries may face fungal development after rainfall and potential drying due to higher temperatures that often follow rain periods.

Peru is the largest exporter of blueberries globally. The crop generated US$2.5 billion in export revenue last year.

The Lima Chamber of Commerce estimates that a weak to moderate coastal El Niño could cause daily losses exceeding 291 million soles, equivalent to about US$85 million, across the agriculture, trade, and manufacturing sectors in seven regions.

Heavy rainfall has also damaged transport infrastructure and public services. The government declared a state of emergency across 14 regions last week.

Floods and landslides during the rainy season, which began late last year, have affected 85,000 people, according to Peru's disaster agency CENEPRED.

During the 2017 coastal El Niño, 162 people died, and economic losses reached about 2% of Peru's gross domestic product. Forecasters also indicate that the broader global El Niño climate pattern may develop later this year, which could influence weather conditions worldwide.

