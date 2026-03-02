Cuba boosts domestic potato seed production

Given the high cost of imported seed for potatoes, Cuba is promoting domestic seed production using biotechnological methods. The Plant Biotechnology Institute of the Marta Abreu Central University of Las Villas is working on in vitro propagation to reduce reliance on external seed purchases and support national food production.

Since its inception, the institute has focused on developing pathogen-free planting material through in vitro culture of axillary buds. This technique enables the production of in vitro plants and microtubers under controlled aseptic conditions. Microtubers are transferred to greenhouses or open field conditions to produce minitubers, which are then used in further multiplication schemes to obtain certified seed tubers.

Engineer Alfonso Gil Padrón, coordinator of the provincial potato program, pointed to collaboration between the scientific institute, the biofactory network, the seed company, and growers. According to him, this structure supports a production model aimed at lowering seed import volumes and reducing associated costs.

During the current season, Villa Clara planted 17 hectares with domestically produced seed from the previous year. In addition, 7.5 hectares were planted with minitubers supplied by scientific institutions to expand seed availability for the next cycle. The 7.5 hectares established with minitubers are expected to generate around 56 tons of new seed, sufficient to plant approximately 14 hectares next season.

The project currently involves ten producers in Camajuaní, Encrucijada, Placetas, Santa Clara, and Cifuentes. More than two hectares have also been planted at state agricultural enterprises in Remedios and Valle del Yabú.

Asnel Bacallao Muñoz, a member of the 17 de Mayo Credit and Services Cooperative in Santa Clara, planted potatoes for the first time last year using imported seed and is now working with domestically produced seed. He notes that potatoes require precise crop management, including irrigation scheduling, fertilizer application, and weed control.

Harvesting on his farm is scheduled to begin next week. Initial assessments indicate good crop health. While he acknowledges that tuber size may be smaller compared to last year's crop grown from imported seed, he considers domestic seed a necessary option under current economic conditions, as dependence on imported seed has become increasingly costly.

The Cuban model combines laboratory propagation, greenhouse multiplication, and field-scale seed production. For high-tech greenhouse growers, the approach highlights the role of in vitro techniques and controlled multiplication systems in building local seed supply chains and reducing exposure to import-driven volatility.

Source: granma.cu / Argenpapa