Heavy rainfall disrupts papaya cultivation in northeast Brazil

After months of below-average rainfall and elevated temperatures, papaya producers in Brazil's Rio Grande do Norte and Ceará are now monitoring the impact of heavy precipitation. According to Climatempo data, rainfall in Ceará-Mirim reached 141 mm by February 23, more than 100 percent above the historical February average.

This shift follows a prolonged period of reduced water availability, when limited rainfall constrained irrigation in papaya orchards and, combined with hot and dry conditions, contributed to a higher incidence of viruses and mites in the fields.

While current rainfall levels may support partial recharge of irrigation wells used in papaya production, growers are assessing phytosanitary risks linked to excess moisture. There is concern about potential increases in fungal diseases such as anthracnose and chocolate spot, at least throughout March.

A comparable weather pattern is being reported in areas near Natal in Rio Grande do Norte. According to Inmet data, rainfall as of February 23 is approximately 30 percent above the February average in that region, also affecting papaya production zones.

Despite the current precipitation, Inmet forecasts indicate a trend toward higher temperatures and below-average rainfall in Brazil's Northeast for the end of the first half and the beginning of the second half of the year. This outlook raises questions about long-term irrigation water availability for papaya orchards, particularly regarding the replenishment of wells.

Producers are also considering the potential return of virus and mite pressure should hotter and drier conditions resume later in the year. Such a scenario could influence papaya quality parameters and increase production costs related to crop protection applications.

Papaya growers in Rio Grande do Norte and Ceará continue to monitor short-term fungal pressure associated with current rainfall levels alongside medium-term climate projections that may affect water management and pest control strategies in the coming months.

