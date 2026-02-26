Brazil’s Port of Pecém fruit exports rise 14% in 2025, led by melons

The Port of Pecém in Brazil closed 2025 with total cargo handling of 20,961,514 tons, representing a 7% increase compared to 2024. Container throughput at APM Terminals Pecém reached 706,524 TEUs, up 27% from 555,409 TEUs in 2024.

Growth was supported by the launch of a new long-haul service linking Asia to Pecém, steady volume increases during the year, and stronger export flows in the second half, when shipments exceeded 2024 levels on a monthly basis. Coastal shipping also expanded by 16%, including an 18% rise in discharges and a 16% increase in loadings.

Terminal flows consisted of two main segments: cargo destined for other Brazilian ports, such as Manaus, and cargo originating from or remaining in Ceará and neighboring states, including Rio Grande do Norte, Piauí, and Maranhão. These segments recorded growth of 15% and 51%, respectively.

© DataLiner

Fruit exports through the port increased by 14% year on year, reinforcing Pecém's role in agribusiness logistics in Brazil's Northeast.

According to DataLiner, fruit exports in TEU terms were concentrated in a limited number of categories. Melons, watermelons, and papayas accounted for 49.4% of fruit volumes. Pineapples, mangoes, avocados, and other fruits represented 35.2%. Grapes held a 14.9% share. Citrus fruit accounted for 0.3%, frozen fruit or nuts for 0.2%, bananas for 0.1%, and other dried fruit for 0.0%.

Vessel activity followed cargo growth. In 2025, 517 vessel calls were registered, a 6.8% increase over the 484 operations recorded in 2024. The CFS Porto, dedicated to cargo consolidation and deconsolidation, handled 13,143 services, up 25% year on year. Ancillary services, including container stuffing and stripping and inspections, also increased by 25%.

"Cargo handling in 2025 shows a shift in cargo flows from July onward. After a more stable first half, we began to record month-on-month growth in the second half of the year, exceeding the company's initial projections. The sustained maintenance of high volumes in the last quarter, with operational stability and logistical predictability, consolidated the best performance in the terminal's history," said Daniel Rose, CEO of APM Terminals Suape and Pecém.

Source: Port of Pecém / DatamarNews