Cuban fuel rationing disrupts produce distribution

Fuel rationing in Cuba is affecting produce distribution in Havana, with reduced transport availability, lower delivery volumes, and price volatility linked to the informal U.S. dollar market.

In Playa, Norbys walks about forty-five minutes to the agricultural market where he works, as public transport has become scarce and costly. At his stall, product availability reflects transport constraints. "Items are missing because they cannot arrive due to fuel rationing," he told EFE. Customers point to shortages and unmet demand. "Some say, 'Damn, we're missing this or that,'" he added. "But what can we do? We bring what we can."

Fuel scarcity, which authorities link to U.S. pressure on Cuba's oil supply, is increasingly influencing flows from farms to urban markets. While markets remain open, higher transport costs and black market gasoline prices are adding pressure to fruit and vegetable prices. These categories were already beyond the reach of part of the population. Reduced purchasing volumes and fewer items per basket are reported.

In Vedado, Reinel, 58, said transport is only one factor. Pricing in the informal market is tied to the U.S. dollar, which surpassed 500 pesos per unit on Feb. 11. "If the dollar goes up, all prices go up," he told EFE. "Imagine. The dollar is scarce, too. Whoever has to buy has to buy the more expensive dollar. Everything has gone up. Even bread is more expensive."

José Javier Mosquera of Petricor, a private company supplying fruit and vegetables from local farmers, said fuel shortages may affect products entering the capital. "It is logical that, over time, as the fuel shortage persists, food transported from outside the capital will become either more expensive or scarce," he told EFE. "One consequence will lead to another. For now, we are utilizing transport methods that do not require fuel for our home delivery services."

The Cuban government has introduced contingency measures, including reduced public services, telework, and limited operating hours in state offices. Fewer transport options have increased walking and wait times.

Spain announced it would send food and hygiene products to Cuba, and Mexico confirmed a humanitarian aid package including food and other supplies.

For market vendors, daily operations continue under constrained logistics. As Norbys described, activity now begins with a walk, followed by selling available goods under reduced mobility conditions.

